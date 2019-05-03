Contractor sought for Lea Valley enabling works

  1. Instagram
Fri May 03 2019

5 hours The London Borough of Enfield is looking for a civil engineering contractor to deliver £135m-worth of infrastructure work for its £6bn Meridian Water regeneration scheme in Lea Valley.

CGI of the Meridian Water masterplan, looking north (Image: Karakusevic Carson Architects)
The £135m contract is for delivery of enabling infrastructure over five years, including the roads, bridges and utility services required for the 10,000 homes that are planned for the site.

A procurement launch event was held last week for potential partners.

The chosen contractor will also be responsible for demolition, construction, earth and remediation works and have a role in design development.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “Our Meridian Water programme is going to provide thousands of homes and jobs in Edmonton and we want a partner to help deliver the first phase of the strategic infrastructure which will help to make our vision a reality.

“These critical works will underpin the delivery of the entire project and the procurement of partner(s) to deliver this work demonstrates once again that Enfield Council is making Meridian Water a reality and the public sector is ready, willing and able to deliver successful large-scale construction projects in a way that truly benefits residents.”

Last week Galliford Try Partnerships was named as the council’s development partner for the delivery of the first 725 homes at Meridian One. [See our previous report here.]

The search for a new developer for Meridian Two, at Leeside Road has also started. This scheme will have around 250 affordable homes with workspace on the lower floors.

The council has lodged a bid for £156m of housing infrastructure fund cash from the government to help fund the first phases of enabling infrastructure works at Meridian Water.

CGI of the Meridian Water masterplan, looking south (Image: Karakusevic Carson Architects)
