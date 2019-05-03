Contractor sought for Lea Valley enabling works

CGI of the Meridian Water masterplan, looking north (Image: Karakusevic Carson Architects)

The £135m contract is for delivery of enabling infrastructure over five years, including the roads, bridges and utility services required for the 10,000 homes that are planned for the site.

A procurement launch event was held last week for potential partners.

The chosen contractor will also be responsible for demolition, construction, earth and remediation works and have a role in design development.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “Our Meridian Water programme is going to provide thousands of homes and jobs in Edmonton and we want a partner to help deliver the first phase of the strategic infrastructure which will help to make our vision a reality.

“These critical works will underpin the delivery of the entire project and the procurement of partner(s) to deliver this work demonstrates once again that Enfield Council is making Meridian Water a reality and the public sector is ready, willing and able to deliver successful large-scale construction projects in a way that truly benefits residents.”

Last week Galliford Try Partnerships was named as the council’s development partner for the delivery of the first 725 homes at Meridian One. [See our previous report here.]

The search for a new developer for Meridian Two, at Leeside Road has also started. This scheme will have around 250 affordable homes with workspace on the lower floors.

The council has lodged a bid for £156m of housing infrastructure fund cash from the government to help fund the first phases of enabling infrastructure works at Meridian Water.