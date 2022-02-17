Contractors named for £800m energy-efficiency framework

Each of the 46 companies will have the opportunity to secure a share of the business – expected to be worth £800m over four years.

Councillor John Shaw, convener of Scotland Excel, said: “I welcome the launch of this contract that will give councils and housing associations a one-stop-shop to a range of innovative energy efficiency measures. With sustainability at its core, it will underpin the Scottish government’s drive for net zero by 2045 by supporting councils and housing associations in their efforts to tackle fuel poverty and reduce carbons emissions.

“It will also bring significant opportunities for the businesses that have secured a place on the framework, which includes 37 Scottish suppliers – 33 of which are SMEs. I’m also pleased that we have improved and enhanced the framework from its first generation to support a rapidly growing market – and this includes introducing a new professional services lot.”

The framework will allow contractors to deliver a range of measures including wall, floor and loft insulation; windows and doors replacement and retrofit, roof insulation, repair and replacement, electric heating, air source and ground source heat pumps as well as renewables and energy storage solutions.

Scotland Excel has worked closely with ESP to develop the framework, to ensure it supports the national drive to improve skills and works within the industry.

John Renwick, sector manager - construction - at ESP, said: “ESP welcomes the launch of Scotland Excel’s new energy efficiency contractor’s framework. Both agencies have collaborated over the last year to implement the new Installer Skills Matrix that has been incorporated into the updated BSI PAS 2030 (2019) standards.

“The matrix will help the supply chain understand the training and qualifications they need to demonstrate their competency for the energy efficiency and microgeneration sector in Scotland. This is a positive step for both agencies - recognising skills as the catalyst to driving net zero targets. This will not only improve the quality and standards of installations in Scotland, this will also create new jobs and apprentices for a flourishing market.”

The 46 framework suppliers are:

Ailsa Building Contractors Limited

Alternative Heat Limited

BCA Insulation Limited

BRB Electrical Limited

British Gas Social Housing Limited

CCG (Scotland) Limited

Changeworks Resources for Life

City Building (Contracts) LLP

City Technical Services (UK) Limited

C R Smith Glaziers (Dunfermline) Limited

E.ON Energy Solutions Limited

Easy Heat Systems Limited

ECD Architects Ltd

EJ Parker Technical Services (Scotland South) Ltd

Emtec Energy Limited

Energy Agency

EPC Scotland Limited

Everwarm Ltd

FES Support Services Limited

GEP Environmental Limited

G.M.G. (Contractors) Limited

Green Home Systems Limited

Hardies LLP

Hyperion Zero Ltd

Insulated Render Systems (Scotland) Ltd.

Insulation Solutions (Scotland). Limited

Jonathan McFarlane T/A Home Energy Lanarkshire

Kensa Contracting Limited

Momentum 4 Ltd

MP Group U K Limited

OVO (S) Energy Solutions Limited

Procast Building Contractors Ltd.

Reheat (Renewable Technologies) Ltd

Renewable Energy Consultants (Scotland) Limited

SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland) Limited

Shire Energy Services Limited

SHS Heating and Renewables Limited

Story Contracting Limited

Sustainable Building Services (UK) Limited

The Wise Group

Tighean Innse Gall Limited

Union Technical Services Ltd

Valley Group Limited

Vital Energi Utilities Limited

Warmworks Scotland LLP

