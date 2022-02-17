Contractors named for £800m energy-efficiency framework

Each of the 46 companies will have the opportunity to secure a share of the business – expected to be worth £800m over four years.
Councillor John Shaw, convener of Scotland Excel, said: “I welcome the launch of this contract that will give councils and housing associations a one-stop-shop to a range of innovative energy efficiency measures. With sustainability at its core, it will underpin the Scottish government’s drive for net zero by 2045 by supporting councils and housing associations in their efforts to tackle fuel poverty and reduce carbons emissions.
“It will also bring significant opportunities for the businesses that have secured a place on the framework, which includes 37 Scottish suppliers – 33 of which are SMEs. I’m also pleased that we have improved and enhanced the framework from its first generation to support a rapidly growing market – and this includes introducing a new professional services lot.”
The framework will allow contractors to deliver a range of measures including wall, floor and loft insulation; windows and doors replacement and retrofit, roof insulation, repair and replacement, electric heating, air source and ground source heat pumps as well as renewables and energy storage solutions.
Scotland Excel has worked closely with ESP to develop the framework, to ensure it supports the national drive to improve skills and works within the industry.
John Renwick, sector manager - construction - at ESP, said: “ESP welcomes the launch of Scotland Excel’s new energy efficiency contractor’s framework. Both agencies have collaborated over the last year to implement the new Installer Skills Matrix that has been incorporated into the updated BSI PAS 2030 (2019) standards.
“The matrix will help the supply chain understand the training and qualifications they need to demonstrate their competency for the energy efficiency and microgeneration sector in Scotland. This is a positive step for both agencies - recognising skills as the catalyst to driving net zero targets. This will not only improve the quality and standards of installations in Scotland, this will also create new jobs and apprentices for a flourishing market.”
The 46 framework suppliers are:
- Ailsa Building Contractors Limited
- Alternative Heat Limited
- BCA Insulation Limited
- BRB Electrical Limited
- British Gas Social Housing Limited
- CCG (Scotland) Limited
- Changeworks Resources for Life
- City Building (Contracts) LLP
- City Technical Services (UK) Limited
- C R Smith Glaziers (Dunfermline) Limited
- E.ON Energy Solutions Limited
- Easy Heat Systems Limited
- ECD Architects Ltd
- EJ Parker Technical Services (Scotland South) Ltd
- Emtec Energy Limited
- Energy Agency
- EPC Scotland Limited
- Everwarm Ltd
- FES Support Services Limited
- GEP Environmental Limited
- G.M.G. (Contractors) Limited
- Green Home Systems Limited
- Hardies LLP
- Hyperion Zero Ltd
- Insulated Render Systems (Scotland) Ltd.
- Insulation Solutions (Scotland). Limited
- Jonathan McFarlane T/A Home Energy Lanarkshire
- Kensa Contracting Limited
- Momentum 4 Ltd
- MP Group U K Limited
- OVO (S) Energy Solutions Limited
- Procast Building Contractors Ltd.
- Reheat (Renewable Technologies) Ltd
- Renewable Energy Consultants (Scotland) Limited
- SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland) Limited
- Shire Energy Services Limited
- SHS Heating and Renewables Limited
- Story Contracting Limited
- Sustainable Building Services (UK) Limited
- The Wise Group
- Tighean Innse Gall Limited
- Union Technical Services Ltd
- Valley Group Limited
- Vital Energi Utilities Limited
- Warmworks Scotland LLP
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk