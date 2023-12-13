Contracts awarded for £2.5bn power cable

Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1), a joint venture between National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks, is planning a 190km high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable from Torness in East Lothian to Hawthorn Pit in County Durham.

Prysmian Group has been awarded a £750m contract to deliver the UK’s first 525kV HVDC electricity transmission cable for the scheme. Nearly 400km of power cable is needed for the project.

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business and Mytilineos Energy & Metals has been handed a £1bn contract to supply two HVDC converter stations, one at each end of the cable.

The design phase starts in 2024 and construction in 2025, according to plans.

The 190km £2.5bn electricity superhighway will carry enough green electricity to power more than two million homes across the UK.

The project is part of a wider transformation of the UK’s electricity grid to move energy from green generation sites, including offshore windfarms, to populated areas. This upgrade includes six subsea links between Scotland and England. This joint project is the first.

EGL1 project director Peter Roper said: “EGL1 is a transformative project for the UK, enhancing security of supply and helping to connect and transport green power for all customers. These contract announcements are big wins for the supply chain and another important milestone as we build the new network infrastructure to help the UK meet its net zero and energy security ambitions. We look forward to working in collaboration with Prysmian, GE Vernova and Mytilineos as the project continues to progress.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk