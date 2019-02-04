Contracts awarded for Brisbane cruise terminal

The Port of Brisbane in Australia has awarded the wharf construction to specialist marine infrastructure and engineering contractor Brady Marine & Civil.

The civil works and terminal building will be carried out by construction company Hindmarsh.

Minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick welcomed the announcement and said the government had worked closely with Port of Brisbane throughout the process. “The Port of Brisbane’s $158 million Brisbane International Cruise Terminal signals bright horizons for the cruising industry in Queensland,” he said. An estimated 245 jobs will be supported during each year of construction, while an additional 49 jobs will be supported each year over the next 20 years, he added.

Port of Brisbane CEO Roy Cummins said the tender process had attracted a high-quality field, but ultimately the successful contractors provided the right mix of expertise, capabilities and value for money for the project. “Both Brady Marine & Civil and Hindmarsh are highly regarded in their fields,” he said. “Importantly, both have strong track records for innovation and project delivery, together with the proven experience and capabilities required to help us deliver this world-class cruise facility.”

Early preparation has already begun, with ABFI Steel Group undertaking the task of manufacturing the 105 piles, up to 45m long, needed to support the wharf. Piling is expected to begin soon.

Relocation of approximately 85,000m3 of clean sand is currently under way. Hindmarsh will begin to prepare the site for construction in March, with work beginning in April.

The project is due to be ready for the 2020 cruising season.