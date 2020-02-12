Contracts exchanged for £1bn Manchester campus

Artist's impression of THQ

The first phase of THQ will see the construction of 288,000 sq ft of office space next to Manchester Airport.

THG and Airport City Manchester have also contracted for another two phases to facilitate THG’s future growth plans to expand the campus to around a million square feet.

Planning approval has already been granted and enabling works are set to start on site in early summer with main contract to immediately follow.

This will be the first office space developed at Airport City Manchester and follows news of two hotels recently starting on site, another the subject of a detailed planning application and associated enabling infrastructure including a £6m pedestrian bridge being built to link to the airport transport interchange.

Jonathan Haigh, managing director of MAG Property and Airport City Manchester JV partner, said: “This is a defining moment for Airport City Manchester. We believe this will be one of the UK’s largest bespoke office developments outside of Greater London as well as one of the largest ever by a company based in the northwest.”

