Contracts worth £60m awarded for Aberdeen Harbour

The contracts for the construction of the South Breakwater and Crown Wall have a total value of £60m and form part of the Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project (AHEP).

Van Oord will act as the principal contractor for the 550m-long South Breakwater, and Beattie FRC will build the concrete Crown Wall along the length of the North Breakwater.

Both structures will provide protection for vessels and operations within the Harbour expansion, ultimately protecting the port from a one-in-100-year storm. Work on site will start imminently.

Keith Young, AHEP project director at Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “The construction of the South Breakwater and Crown Wall form a significant part of the final 30% of construction, and I look forward to seeing the structures take shape in the coming months.

“Van Oord and Beattie FRC bring a wealth of engineering skill and innovation to the project, and their work will ultimately ensure smooth and safe marine and land-based operations at South Harbour for our customers and port users.”

The 10m-high Crown Wall – or wave wall – will be built using concrete produced at the batching plant on the north-west corner of the expansion site. The wall will ensure extremely high waves cannot obstruct operations on the East Quay (Dunnottar Quay).

