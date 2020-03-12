Cops take a shine to Willmott Dixon

Willmott Dixon recently refurbished three floors of Marlowe House in Sidcup for the Met

Willmott Dixon, as we’ve reported before, has found quite a rich seam of work in the blue light sector.

These latest contracts were secured through the Metropolitan Police’s minor and intermediate works framework, which is the procurement vehicle for the force to appoint contractors for projects ranging from £500,000 to £10m in value to modernise and rationalise its existing estate.

Willmott Dixon Interiors has so far secured 12 projects via the framework, which include the recently completed Marlowe House in Sidcup, refurbishing three floors of the 14-storey building.

Elsewhere, the contractor recently built a new custody centre and operational hub for Devon & Cornwall Constabulary in Exeter, Birchin Way Custody Suite in Grimsby, and the Lincolnshire Blue Light Campus – bringing together fire & rescue services, police force and ambulance service under one roof.

