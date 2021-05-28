Cordless rebar cutter

Enerpac’s Cordless Bar Cutter in action

Enerpac’s EBC-Series Cordless Bar Cutter is designed for those who work in environments without access to on-site power or where spark risk is a concern.

It can make up to 125 cuts on a single charge, the manufacturer says.

The cutter has a 360-degree rotating head that allows the tool to be either positioned flat on a work surface, where metal bar can be fed through the blades from a comfortable working position, or rotated in any orientation needed to finish hard-to-reach cuts.

