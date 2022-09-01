Cork appoints Atkins to lead ring road improvement

The N40

Atkins will take the role of lead technical advisor to Cork City Council on upgrading the N40 urban ring road, which is a 15.5km strategic route across the south of the city.

Atkins’ associate director, John O’Donovan, said the N40 Ten T Improvement was an important win for Atkins as the project would help to protect the strategic function of the N40 for the future and support economic growth. The road currently experiences significant congestion and unreliable levels of service during peak periods.

Over the next 18 months Atkins’ multi-disciplinary team will take on concept design, feasibility and option selection.

The stretch in scope for improvement runs between the Dunkettle Interchange to the east of Cork City, and the Poulavone Junction (N22) to the south west of Cork City, encompassing 11 junctions.

John Stapleton, senior engineer at Cork City Council, said: “Cork City is set to experience significant population and economic growth in the period to 2040 as referenced in Project Ireland 2040, the national planning framework and the national development plan.

“Sustainable growth of the type anticipated will help drive the local, regional and national economy. To achieve these broad strategic objectives the state recognises the need to invest in transport infrastructure, in particular where such investment levers value and integrates existing transport infrastructure.

“The N40 Ten T Transport Infrastructure Improvement will serve just such a function. It is an essential piece of transport infrastructure, providing much needed connectivity around Cork City.”

In addition to designing improvements to enable better traffic flow, Atkins will also use its carbon assessment tool to calculate the carbon impact of the various options.

Atkins is also currently working on the Cork City Northern Transport Project (CCNTP), which includes a new strategic northern corridor around Cork City.

