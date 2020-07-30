Coronavirus forum publishes new range of guides

The Forum has launched seven new pieces of open-source material, offering industry advice on topics including face coverings, hand washing, domestic working and what to do if there is a case of Covid-19.

In addition, it has updated its 42-page document, covid-19 construction operating guidance, which underpins the Safe Operating Guidance produced by Construction Scotland, Scottish government and the wider industry.

The CICV Forum is made up of more than 70 trade associations, professional services bodies and companies.

Rebecca Crosland, who is health and safety adviser at the CICV Forum member the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), said: “This new collateral is another important step in protecting both our workforce and the Scottish public as we all work together to minimise the spread of infection.

“The Forum’s Health and Safety sub-group has worked collaboratively to produce clear and practical guidance that is easy to follow and which can be used immediately by businesses of all sizes to help in their ongoing return.”

The seven new guidance documents are available to download from the Forum website and cover:

advice for businesses carrying out non-essential domestic work

health and safety checklist before work is carried out

effective use of face coverings

good hygiene and hand washing

a questionnaire for clients before site visits

what to do if someone displays symptoms of Covid-19

template letter for confirmed cases of Covid-19

In addition, the Covid-19 Construction Operating Guidance has been updated to reflect the latest developments on face coverings, physical distancing, travel and prevention of cross-contamination, with all new content signposted.

The latest documents were compiled by members of the Forum’s Health & Safety sub-group – Pete Walker (director of health, safety and training at the British Constructional Steelwork Association), Craig Hartley (head of health, safety and improvement at Hugh LS McConnell), Jim Cornwall (technical and safety adviser at Select) and Martyn Raine (technical and skills manager at SNIPEF).

Raine said: “As the construction industry moves to the next stage of the phased return, it’s vital that everyone works together to continue the excellent work done so far. Health and safety will be vital in the weeks and months ahead, and it’s paramount that we don’t compromise ourselves or our customers at this crucial time.

“The sector is relieved to be returning at last, but workers everywhere must be aware that there can be no let-up in health and safety awareness.”

Walker added: “This is yet another important demonstration of how the CICV Forum has the best interests of the construction at its heart.

“It’s up to everyone to use this clear and concise guidance to make sure that we operate in accordance with the highest possible standards. I know it will be welcomed by those constructors who continue to help rebuild Scotland responsibly and safely.”

The latest campaign follows two recent animations in which the Forum outlined key health and safety steps and reminded workers to observe physical distancing when not at work.

