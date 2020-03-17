Costain commissions Cleveland Bridge

Cleveland Bridge's facility in Darlington

The Darlington-based steelwork fabricator will make a 141.4-metre span bridge for Costain’s £125m A19 Testo junction improvement scheme.

The flyover is designed to reduce traffic congestion at Testo junction, which connects the A19 with the A184.

So far, two additional lanes on both northbound and southbound sides of the roundabout have been completed, which has also created the space for the construction of the flyover that includes the installation of more than 130 concrete piles.

The 1,393-tonne weathering grade road bridge will be fabricated as a series of 25 paired girders at Cleveland Bridge UK’s production facility, 40 miles south of the project site.

Chris Droogan, managing director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “We are highly active in markets across the world, but it is always satisfying to secure projects in our home region of the northeast, particularly those that will bring significant benefits to the efficiency of the area’s transport network.”

This photo of the Testo Junction scheme was taken in December 2019

CGI of the completed scheme

