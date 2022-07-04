Costain to design tube signalling works

Costain will work with London Underground to make the signalling system between Heathrow Airport and Baron’s Court is compatible with both the existing trains and the new fleet of 24TS passenger trains that enter service in 2025.

As part of the commission, which came through TfL’s professional services framework, surveys will be conducted to inform the design process for around 200 existing signals. These will include ecological, environmental, ground condition and contamination, structural integrity, buried services (utilities), line level and track clearance assessments.

Andy Clarke, director for integrated transport at Costain, said: “We will draw on our in-house design capability and experience of delivering complex projects to help streamline the delivery phase of the works – proactively seeking opportunities to drive efficiencies and save time and money, without compromising safety.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk