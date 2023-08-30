Costain wins airport studies

London Stansted airport

Costain has been commissioned to create an outline design for a series of enhancements to key access points at Manchester and London Stansted airports, to ensure they meet the Department for Transport’s new security requirements.

These include modifications to restricted access areas such as passport control, gatehouses leading to aircraft and authorised staff-only areas.

At East Midlands, Costain will assess how best to reconfigure the terminal forecourt and car park to accommodate recent and expected growth in passenger numbers. The company will produce an outline design to improve the through-flow of traffic during peak times and ensures that passengers have space for drop-offs.

Andy Clarke, director for integrated transport at Costain, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to shape vital new infrastructure which will transform the performance of three leading regional airports. Our northwest-based design hub will deploy modular and automated design techniques, alongside the findings of a BREEAM assessment, to ensure that the construction of the new civils infrastructure is cost-effective, sustainable and efficient.”

