Cottsway renews TPMS material contract

David Baddeley and Vicky Paxford, Cottsway Housing Association, with Jos Bailey, Travis Perkins Managed Services.

Cottsway provides more than 7,000 homes across West Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire. Under the new contract running through until 2033, materials will continue to be supplied via a dedicated TPMS branch in Witney. Staffed by five full-time colleagues, the standalone facility supplied materials exclusively for Cottsway.

Cottsway also plans to upgrade its use of the TPgo Digital Suite by using TPgo Order, a digital app for trades operatives to order, track and collect the materials they need.

As part of the renewed contract, TPMS will continue to work with Cottsway to deliver social value projects that make a positive difference to customers and communities. Since the partnership began in 2019, the organisations have worked together on a range of initiatives, with the impact of this work recognised through TPMS' Better Together Social Value Awards.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk