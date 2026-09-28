Arada submits first Thameside planning application

The overall project has a gross development value of £2.5bn, and aims to build at least 5,000 new homes in the East End. The first phase aims to deliver 1,500 homes across six buildings, with the first two buildings aiming to be 100% social rent, including three and four bedroom homes much needed by London familiies.

The plans are designed to improve the permeability between buildings, which are organised around a network of streets, gardens, parks and shared spaces. New ground floor units facing onto the park will provide space for amenities, such as cafes and restaurants. A coherent architectural character has been applied, which responds to the individual positioning of each building along the dock-facing edge, park and Bell Lane, which now forms part of the site.

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, said, "Tackling London’s housing crisis is the Mayor’s top priority and Thameside West will help deliver the new homes Londoners deserve, including much needed social rent and family housing.

“By combining affordability, high-quality design and generous green spaces, Thameside West will transform a key brownfield site in the Royal Docks into a thriving new neighbourhood and help build a better, fairer London for everyone."

Thameside West is being brought forward in partnership with the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Royal Docks Team, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering new homes, public infrastructure and long-term economic growth across the Royal Docks.

Global architecture firm Gensler, global built environment consultancy Arup, and landscape architects Planit are advising on the scheme.

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