Could you be the face of the industry?

CITB’s careers advice service, Go Construct, recently launched a new industry ambassador scheme in partnership with STEM Learning.

The scheme is run by CITB, on behalf of STEM, and has a target of 1,700 ambassadors by 2024.

Go Construct STEM ambassadors are construction professionals, from apprentices up to company directors, that promote the industry as a career choice. Ambassadors are required to engage with young people across the UK, from schools and workplaces to careers fairs and events.

CITB careers product manager Stephen George said: “Without knowing what’s available, young people that would have been great in construction could drift into other sectors. Our ambassadors help inspire the next generation. Not everyone has a role model at home or at school who inspires them to know what they want to do with their lives – sharing your story could be that spark.”

For more details see www.goconstruct.org

