Fri April 01 2022

  3. Could you be the face of the industry?

22 hours The Construction Industry Training Board is looking for volunteers to be “the face of the industry” to entice young people into choosing construction careers.

CITB’s careers advice service, Go Construct, recently launched a new industry ambassador scheme in partnership with STEM Learning.

The scheme is run by CITB, on behalf of STEM, and has a target of 1,700 ambassadors by 2024.

Go Construct STEM ambassadors are construction professionals, from apprentices up to company directors, that promote the industry as a career choice. Ambassadors are required to engage with young people across the UK, from schools and workplaces to careers fairs and events.

CITB careers product manager Stephen George said: “Without knowing what’s available, young people that would have been great in construction could drift into other sectors. Our ambassadors help inspire the next generation. Not everyone has a role model at home or at school who inspires them to know what they want to do with their lives – sharing your story could be that spark.”

For more details see www.goconstruct.org

