Council approves more Waterbeach housing

Artist's impression of RLW Estates' planned housing in Waterbeach (Credit: LDA-RLW)

South Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee voted to support outline proposals from RLW Estates for up to 4,500 more homes.

The application covers land between the former Waterbeach airfield and barracks to the west, and the Fen Line railway that links Cambridge to Ely and the east. 30% of the new homes will be for affordable rent, shared ownership or intermediate rent.

The plans also show community facilities including a secondary school, primary schools, community centres and playing fields.

RLW Estates is a consortium comprising Royal London, St John’s College Cambridge and Turnstone Estates.

Their plans are associated with improvements to public transport, including a relocated Waterbeach Railway Station. Proposals to move the station onto the site were approved by the council in 2018.

A separate planning application from Urban & Civic, for 6,500 homes on the western part of the site closest to the A10, was given outline planning permission in May 2019.

The district council is working with neighbouring authorities on transport planning. An upgrade of the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach is one of the options on the table.

South Cambridgeshire District Council’s lead cabinet member for planning, Tumi Hawkins, said: “We know traffic on the A10 is a concern and financial contributions from this development will support measures to help to alleviate that. The plans will help deliver many of the new homes that we know we need – along with a significant number of homes that are affordable to live in.”

