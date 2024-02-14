Countryside and Sigma renew BTR terms

The agreement builds on an already established partnership between Vistry and Sigma, with Countryside Partnerships having been a framework partner on Sigma's build-to-rent (BTR) delivery programme since 2014.

Countryside will build 5,000 new homes for Sigma’s Simple Life Homes business across the UK over the next five years.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Countryside’s parent company, Vistry Group, said: “This framework agreement with Sigma is another great example of how our partnerships model can deliver at scale the mix of housing tenures that residents across the UK desperately need. High-quality build-to-rent homes continue to be an important offering for our mixed-tenure communities, and we are thrilled to be continuing our long-term partnership with Sigma.”

Graham Barnet, chief executive and founder of Sigma Capital Group, said: “We are delighted to be extending our long-term relationship with Vistry. They have been the foundation partner of our BTR single family housing model since 2014 where we have delivered over 8,500 new family homes across the UK with a delivery cost of £2.25bn to date. We currently have over 3,500 additional homes under construction across the UK and with a track record of 98% let or reserved at any given time, and above industry standard BTR customer review scores, we're looking forward to delivering many more much needed BTR family housing over the next 5 years with our partner Vistry.

“Vistry have been the majority delivery partner across our estate and define the concept of partnership in both our complementary models to deliver high quality family homes for rent at scale."

