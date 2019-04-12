Countryside wins £55m Yorkshire Housing scheme

Artist's impression of Hodgson’s Gate

Yorkshire Housing has appointed Countryside Properties as its contractor to build 270 homes, with a combined value of £55m, in Sherburn-in-Elmet, which is between Leeds and Selby.

The development, designed by architect MHA, will have properties ranging from one to five bedrooms on a 25-acre site to be called Hodgson’s Gate, as it is off Hodgson’s Lane. Completion is expected by April 2022.

Andy Gamble, director of development at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re delighted that our hard work will provide an opportunity for hundreds of people to move into high quality new homes. Our progress means we can deliver more much needed homes to the region as we continue working towards our strategic priority of delivering 3,120 homes by 2021 and a further 3,000 new homes by 2025/26.”