Court dismisses Rototilt patent claim

Engcon's Q-Safe system does not infringe Rototilt's patent, the court said.

Last year Rototilt filed an application for a summons against Engcon and certain of its subsidiaries in what it said was a bid to defend patented technology that, among other things, enables Rototilt’s SecureLock safety system.

Both companies are headquartered in Sweden.

Rototilt alleged that Engcon’s own Q-Safe safety lock “capitalised on the patented invention”.

In March this year the Patent & Market Court held a series of hearings to consider Rototilt’s claim. It has now announced that there was no infringement and that Rototilt’s action was therefore dismissed.

The case hinged upon safety systems for quick couplers, where certain sensors are used in a certain way.

In June 2022, after Rototilt announced that it had filed its lawsuit, Engcon released a statement defending itself.

Engcon said that, since the early 1990s – before Rototilt’s patent was granted – it had used sensor technology for its quick couplers. The sensor technology is used in the Q-Safe locking system but not in the company’s tiltrotator, which is its main product.

Engcon maintained that it does not use the sensor technology in a way that infringes Rototilt’s patent and the court agreed.

