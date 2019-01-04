Coventry Uni seeks contractor for £30m faculty build

The project is to construct new teaching accommodation and carry out a major remodelling and refurbishment of the faculty's existing estate.

The faculty of art and humanities redevelopment project comprises the construction of a new three-storey building next to the existing school of art and design, providing 3,500 m2 of new teaching space.

The chosen contractor will also have to remodel and refurbish: an existing six-storey tower of 7,500 m2 gross internal area; a four-storey 4,200 m2 block; and the university’s 2,250 m2 art and design workshop.

Bidders have until 28th February 2019 to declare themselves. The procurement documents are available at: in-tendhost.co.uk/coventryuniversity/