Coventry's City Centre South begins to take shape

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "City Centre South is exactly the sort of ambitious regeneration project that will help drive growth, create jobs and deliver the homes our region needs. Seeing the tower rise is a clear sign that progress is being made and this long-awaited development is becoming a reality.

“Importantly, this first building includes 200 affordable homes, making it easier to get good quality housing right in the middle of Coventry. And with the skills hub recently opened on site, we are helping to train and offer job opportunities to local people too.”

City Centre South aims to transform a large section of Coventry city centre, delivering up to 1,575 new homes, alongside vibrant public spaces, shops, restaurants, cafés and commercial opportunities. The first phase of the regeneration will provide 991 new homes, 8,000 sq m of commercial space and 17,000 sq m of public open space.

As construction accelerates, the development is also creating employment and training opportunities for local people through a range of initiatives including The Skills Centre, which was recently launched to help local residents gain the qualifications needed to access careers in construction.

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