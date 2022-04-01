Covid Site Operating Procedures consigned to history books

The guidelines that have seen the construction industry through the pandemic are today, 1st April 2022, officially withdrawn.

They are still available online (here) but only with status of ‘reference document’.

The guidance, produced by Build UK and published by the Construction Leadership Council, has been regularly amended over the past two years, to keep up to date with changing government advice and regulations. The most recent version, Site Operating Procedures Version 9, (SOP9.1) was published on 27th January 2022.

Construction industry guidance on the use of face masks (in the Covid context, not for dust hazards) is also now withdrawn.

The official line is: “Whilst the government’s Living with Covid-19 plan is clear that the pandemic is not yet over, the removal of the Working Safely during Coronavirus (Covid-19) guidance, along with the health and safety requirement for employers to explicitly consider Covid-19 in their risk assessments, from 1 April 2022 means that the Site Operating Procedures are no longer current and remain available as a reference document.”

For confirmation, see www.constructionleadershipcouncil.co.uk

