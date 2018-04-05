Cowi expands in Stockholm

Cowi has continued to expand its presence in Stockholm with the acquisition of a heating, ventilation and sanitation consultancy.

PB Teknik’s operations will be integrated with Cowi, and the 25 employees will work from Cowi's newly renovated offices in Solna, Stockholm.

The acquisition brings experience in compressed air and gas systems, medical gases, sprinklers, cooling and water treatment — all of which Cowi sees as reinforcing its position in pharmaceutical, healthcare buildings, laboratories and clean rooms, as well as cooling and bathing facilities.

Cowi has almost doubled its operations in Stockholm over the past few years. “Our aim is broaden and bolster our building and property expertise, including our offer to the market, and we are very happy to have gained access to PB Teknik’s experience and know-how,” said Håkan Adelwald, senior vice president buildings at Cowi Sweden.

“I am convinced that merging with a company like Cowi means our operations can continue developing in an environment that meets the expectations of both our surroundings and our employees,” said Patrik Bergström, CEO and joint owner of PB Teknik.

Last year, Cowi acquired project management consultancy Projektbyrån as part of its recent efforts to grow its operations in the Stockholm region.