Cowi secures engineering design contract for Irish wind farm

Cowi will carry out front-end engineering design (FEED) of the wind-farm foundations in preparation for an auction application for the offshore competition under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme in Ireland.

The Sceirde Rocks project will sit in the North Atlantic to the west of Galway. The project is currently in planning stage and will be developed in a single phase.

Once operational, the 450MW Sceirde Rocks windfarm is expected to supply enough clean energy to power over 350,000 homes. The turbines will be mounted on fixed foundations.

The project is being developed by Irish firm Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta, a joint venture by specialist offshore wind developer Corio Generation (part of the Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group) and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Cowi director Damian McGirr said: “Cowi will supply the pre-FEED design, which will enable Corio to approach potential suppliers for quotes for the project’s implementation.

“We work on landmark wind developments across the globe, and we’re delighted to be able to bring our international expertise to ensure the best outcomes for Sceirde Rocks windfarm.

“At Cowi we are expanding our portfolio in this space, as it is paramount that we utilise our offshore wind resource to create sustainable solutions to supply renewable energy as we strive to reach the net zero target.”

