CP Hire orders 95 Mecalac dumpers

Most of CP Hires' new dumpers are the traditional open-top type

CP Hire has bought 10 of the new Mecalac MDX dumpers will fully enclosed operator cabins and 85 of the traditional open-topped type in a mix of one-, three-, six- and nine-tonne models. The machines will be delivered by the end of June 2019.

The order was placed with Northern Ireland-based Sleator Plant but the new machines are set to be deployed across CP Hire’s UK-wide depot network.

Sleator Plant dealer principal Jonathan Campbell said: “Over the past two years, we have supplied CP Hire with more than 250 Mecalac site dumper units. This is not only testament to our close working relationship and customer care provision, but also the high quality of Mecalac’s earthmoving equipment. The latest agreement was negotiated in a matter of days – almost unheard of for a deal of this size. We are very fortunate to have a strong partner in Mecalac, as the team appreciates the importance of tight production timescales and was able to guarantee delivery – for the entire order – in Q2 2019.”