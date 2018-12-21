CPA recruits policy analyst

Chris Cassley

It is a newly created role to analyse external and internal influences on CPA policy and strategy. Chris Cassley will also work with CPA council and staff to develop and implement policy, to further the interests of the CPA’s 1,600 members.

He previously worked for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) for 16 years, most recently as lead policy advisor for the EU science and innovation campaign. Before this, he was medium-sized business campaign manager and manufacturing & construction council policy advisor at the CBI.

CPA chief executive Kevin Minton said: “Chris’ appointment as policy manager is an exciting development for both our team and our members, as he will lead policy implementation in the interests of CPA members. Chris already has valuable experience of the UK construction market and has a great deal of expertise in analysis and implementation of key policies, so he will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Chris Cassley said: “Plant machinery is the backbone of the construction industry and the CPA plays a vital role in representing the interests of the sector. I look forward to working with our members in developing and shaping this new area for the CPA as we meet the issues head on.”