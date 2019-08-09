Crane operator killed by dropped load

The lorry loader cane

According to local reports, the young man had been unloading scaffolding from the back of his truck. Some reports said he was hit by a heavy metal container. It appears, however, that there were no eye-witnesses.

A close-up photo on one local news site, The Argus, shows what appears to be a broken web sling suspended from the end of the knuckle-boom loader crane – a type of crane commonly operated by remote control to enable the operator to take up the best vantage point.

The official line from Sussex Police gives scant details. “Poice were called to a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries after being hit by a heavy object which had fallen from a crane in Bolsover Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday (8 August) at about 11.20am.

“The workman, aged 21, sadly died at the scene in South Cliff Tower despite efforts by paramedics and other emergency responders.

“His next of kin have been informed and the road remains closed while the incident was being dealt with.

“The Health & Safety Executive have been informed.”

Crane slings (photo from The Argus)

