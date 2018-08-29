NewslettersNewsletters
Construction News

Wed August 29 2018

  3. Crane readied for Newcastle tower block

6 hours The tower crane is now in place to help construct Newcastle’s tallest building.

The Jost crane under assembly
The Jost crane under assembly

It was erected over the August bank holiday weekend in Rutherford Street – just off St James’ Boulevard – where contractor Tolent Living is building Hadrian’s Tower for developer High Street Residential.

The 127-metre tall Jost crane is on hire from London Tower Cranes – part of the J Reddington Group – and can lift up to eight tones.  

It will be on site for around 18 months as Tolent Living constructs the 82-metre, 27-storey tower, which will provide 162 one- and two-bedroomed apartments for private rent. 

Erecting the crane

Hadrian’s Tower is the flagship £46m project of High Street Residential – part of the Newcastle-based High Street Group, established by Gary Forrest in 2006. 

It has a string of similar developments in major UK cities, either under construction or going through the planning process, with a gross development value (GDV) of £360m, creating 1,729 apartments for private rent. 

CGI of Hadrian's Tower

