Crane readied for Newcastle tower block

The Jost crane under assembly

It was erected over the August bank holiday weekend in Rutherford Street – just off St James’ Boulevard – where contractor Tolent Living is building Hadrian’s Tower for developer High Street Residential.

The 127-metre tall Jost crane is on hire from London Tower Cranes – part of the J Reddington Group – and can lift up to eight tones.

It will be on site for around 18 months as Tolent Living constructs the 82-metre, 27-storey tower, which will provide 162 one- and two-bedroomed apartments for private rent.

Hadrian’s Tower is the flagship £46m project of High Street Residential – part of the Newcastle-based High Street Group, established by Gary Forrest in 2006.

It has a string of similar developments in major UK cities, either under construction or going through the planning process, with a gross development value (GDV) of £360m, creating 1,729 apartments for private rent.