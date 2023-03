Sites acquired by Crest Nicholson in Milton Keynes’ western expansion area

Crest Nicholson has bought 16.7 acres of land in Milton Keynes’ western expansion area from L&Q Estates. The land is across three parcels off Barrosa Way.

The new housing, ranging from one to five bedrooms, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

This part of the western expansion area will eventually connect to Tattenhoe Street, following the completion of the new V2 Grid Road extension.

