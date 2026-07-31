CRH revenues up 6% in second quarter

Jim Mintern, the building materials supplier's CEO, said, "We delivered a strong Q2 performance driven by good commercial execution, favorable underlying demand and further contributions from acquisitions. Our unmatched scale, connected portfolio and leading performance supported higher profits and margin expansion against an inflationary cost backdrop.

"We remain focused on active portfolio management, completing three non-core divestitures, while reallocating capital into higher-growth, connected businesses. Backed by our robust balance sheet and financial capacity, we agreed the $8.5 billion acquisition of Arcosa, which will reinforce our position as the leading aggregates and critical infrastructure player in North America."

Revenue growth was 10% for the group's Americas Materials Solutions business. In Europe, revenue growth stood at 5% up, driven by infrastructure and reindustrialisation demand.

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