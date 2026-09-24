Watkin Jones completes Tai Afon build-to-rent scheme

Forward funded by L&G, the development is the latest investment in Cardiff by L&G, bringing the investor’s total investment in the city to £1 billion, reinforcing the continued growth of institutionally backed rental housing and regeneration across the UK.

The completion of the second, final, phase of 316 apartments follows the successful delivery of the first 402-home phase, delivered earlier this year, and marks the completion of Wales’ most significant BTR developments. Together, the two residential developments complete the first phase of Rightacres’ Central Quay regeneration of the former Brains Brewery site.

Located adjacent to Cardiff Central Station and within walking distance of the city centre and Principality Stadium, Tai Afon occupies a highly prominent location within the wider Central Quay masterplan. It comprises 718 homes in total, including a mix of studios as well as one, two and three-bedroomed apartments.

Tai Afon will form part of L&G’s growing BTR portfolio, reflecting L&G’s wider strategy of using long-term institutional capital to support new rental housing in areas of strong demand. L&G has deployed £4bn through its BTR strategy across 12 UK cities, helping to expand housing choice and support urban growth.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk