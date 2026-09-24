John McGeady buys HQ, plans growth

The contractor provides civil engineering, road surfacing and plant hire services across Scotland. For the last two years it has been a tenant at the 1071 South Street, Glasgow, building it now owns.

The acquisition comes after a period of significant growth for the business. Since 2018, when managing director Thomas Crumlish took over the company from the McGeady family, annual turnover has risen from around £900,000 to more than £20m in its most recent accounts, with revenues forecast to reach approximately £30m this year.

The growth has been driven by investment in the company’s workforce and capabilities, enabling it to broaden the services it provides and compete for larger contracts. While projects three to five years ago were typically worth around £150,000, the business can now take on individual contracts of up to £4m.

Its workforce has grown alongside this, increasing from 35 employees several years ago to around 60 today. The business has a handful of new recruits in the pipeline and is targeting a headcount of around 100 over the next three to five years, while also looking to increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities it offers.

Owning the South Street site will give John McGeady Ltd greater long-term security and flexibility as it continues to increase its capacity. The business is already considering further investment at the site, including expanding its office space and developing a recycling facility and training centre.

The proposed training centre could be used to develop skills within John McGeady Ltd own workforce, as well as provide training to people outside the business, creating an additional route into the industry.

The location complements the company’s existing base in Blantyre, supporting projects across Glasgow, Dumfries and Galloway and the wider country.

The 4.3-acre yard also provides a central home for the company’s growing fleet, which now comprises around 56 pieces of plant and equipment supporting its civil engineering, road surfacing and plant hire operations.

Crumlish said, "We’ve grown significantly over the past few years, but the ambition has always been to build the business without losing the family values and close-knit culture that have helped us get this far.

“Buying the South Street site gives us the confidence to think longer term. It gives us more control over how we develop the business and creates the space to invest in our people and future opportunities.”

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