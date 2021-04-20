Crosby buys BlokCam

BlokCam gives crane operators a better sight of the load

BlokCorp founders Peter Hird and Ben Windass, who started the business in Hull six years ago, have decided to sell out to Crosby, as US producer of lifting tackle.

BlokCam uses cameras mounted on hook blocks or boom tips to give crane operators a view of the load. BlokAlert is a proximity warning system attached to the hook block.

BlokCorp now becomes Crosby BlokCam, part of Crosby’s Technology Solutions business unit, alongside Straightpoint, which makes loadcells and the collaboration with Verton, which makes remote controlled load handling systems.

Peter Hird and Ben Windass, the vendors, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for BlokCorp, our employees and our customers. Both The Crosby Group and BlokCorp share a passion for safety, reliability, and innovation. With The Crosby Group’s global presence, we can expand our reach and better enable our customers’ safe operations, together.”

