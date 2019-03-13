Cruden gets go-ahead for stalled Rochdale housing scheme

The site on Keswick Close

Housing association Riverside and Rochdale Borough Council had been working on plans for the 88 unit extra care scheme for over-55s and 10 shared ownership bungalows in Langley, when ministers announced plans to cap the amount of housing benefit people in supported housing could receive.

The project was one of many similar schemes that were put on hold in 2015 amid concerns that the cuts would have meant a 25% shortfall in benefits for residents to cover their rent and service charges.

The government changed its plans last year for people living in schemes including extra care and Riverside’s scheme has now been revived.

The site on Keswick Close has now been cleared ready for building work to begin, with Cruden Group as main contractor. It will have 88 one- and two-bedroom apartments for affordable rent, and 10 two-bedroom bungalows for shared ownership.

The development has been designed by architect Eden Building Design to enable older residents, with varying requirements and care needs, to live independently in a safe environment with the support they need.