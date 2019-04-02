Cruden Homes begins work on £11m Edinburgh development

The £11m Bonnington Mill development will be built on the former site of multi-let offices and workshops. Cruden Homes will build 49 properties - 36 for private sale and 13 affordable apartments.

They are being built for Queensberry Properties (QPL), a joint venture between Cruden Homes (East) and Buccleuch Properties. The first apartments are due to be ready in autumn 2020 with work expected to be fully complete by early 2021.

The one, two and three-bedroom apartments are located alongside the banks of the Water of Leith and Newhaven Road, with the majority featuring a private balcony or terrace. The development also includes an open space on the riverbank with a landscaped amenity area for residents and a central courtyard providing parking facilities.

Cruden Homes (East) managing director Steve Simpson said: “As well as providing quality new homes, we will also give back to the local area - supporting community initiatives, including a contribution of £32,000 to improve education facilities and providing local jobs and training opportunities to local people.”