Cruden picked for net-zero Edinburgh housing scheme

The plans involve building 94 flats and 48 houses on derelict brownfield land and the site of a former care home.

Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, is working with designers Smith Scott Mullan, Will Rudd Davidson, Hulley & Kirkwood and Hardies.

The proposals will see the site transformed with a mix of net-zero-carbon affordable and mid-market rent properties. The project will also see a football pavilion built as a new home for Craigroyston Community Youth Football Club.

Architect Smith Scott Mullan has designed the development to give priority to private, shared and public green space. There will be four-storey blocks facing a communal green space at the centre to form a focus point for the community, with three-storey family homes to the north of the development. The net-zero-carbon homes are designed to give residents the benefit of improved energy efficiency.

In addition to delivering the project, Cruden Building will provide a range of community benefits for surrounding residents including apprenticeships and mentoring programmes as well as supporting local organisations.

Councillor Kate Campbell, the City of Edinburgh Council’s convener of housing, homelessness and fair work, said: “Granton is a site of national importance – recognised by the Scottish government as strategically significant. To us it’s an opportunity to provide a large number of the much-needed affordable homes, and to open up a beautiful part of our city’s waterfront for our residents to enjoy and build a thriving community.

“We’re making these new homes sustainable, so they are more cost efficient and comfortable to live in. This helps us to tackle poverty by making the running costs of a home more affordable as well as helping us meet our targets to tackle climate change. These homes will also sit within a neighbourhood of communal leisure spaces that will bring people together and foster wellbeing and spaces for the community to strengthen bonds and build relationships.

“The Siverlea housing and community development is just one part of the wider £1.3bn Granton Waterfront project - a new coastal town bringing 3,500 new homes, a school, medical centre, new cycling and walking routes and enhanced sustainable transport connections with the city, making a significant contribution to Edinburgh’s target to become a net zero carbon city by 2030.

“Appointing Cruden Building as our design partner means we can move on to the next stage of this development, not only building much needed affordable homes, but delivering benefits to the wider community through job opportunities and lending support to local groups as our economy recovers from the challenges of the pandemic.”

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “This is an important step forward for this landmark development which will deliver one of the first net-zero-carbon home initiatives to the capital. This important new housing development is firmly focused on placemaking and designing homes for the future. As with all of our developments, we are committed to giving back to the local area and we plan to provide training and employment opportunities for local SMEs; support work placements and employment opportunities for members of the community and support local organisations to ensure the community benefits as far as possible from this innovative and sustainable new development.”

Phased construction is expected to begin next year subject to consent.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk