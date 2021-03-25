Cruden rebrands its Hart Builders business

Kevin Reid

The Cruden Group has around 600 employees on sites and across three offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Hart Builders, which was established in 1954 and acquired by the Cruden Group in 1973, delivere mixed-tenure public sector housing, private sector housing and other residential-led construction projects spanning the east of Scotland.

Over the coming months, the construction arms of the group - currently Cruden Building & Renewals and Hart Builders - will be brought together as Cruden Building to operate as Cruden Building (West) and Cruden Building (East), under a common parent company, Cruden Building (Holdings). Allan Callaghan, currently managing director of Cruden Building & Renewals, will be appointed as managing director of Cruden Building (Holdings), effective from 1st April 2021.

The private housing arm of the group - Cruden Homes, already operates this model with East and West coast business units, but these companies will also be brought closer together under a common parent company, Cruden Homes (Holdings).

Cruden Group chief executive Kevin Reid said: “Following a successful rebranding exercise in 2018 which sought to assimilate the brands of the separately named construction companies in the Group, it is a natural evolution to bring the Hart Builders name under the Cruden branding as we continue to strengthen and grow the business.

“This common market face will enable us to continue to incorporate best practice across the group’s businesses, unify our almost 600-strong workforce behind one common brand identity, and create a collective platform upon which to build and deliver on the same core brand values.

“Both Cruden Building and Cruden Homes will continue to focus on the creation of high quality, mixed tenure, sustainable housing communities, throughout Scotland. We want to bring together the collective skills of our dedicated workforce under one banner to deliver Scotland’s much-needed homes for the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk