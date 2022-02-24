Cruden starts on two East Lothian housing sites

(left to right) Paul McLennan, Allan Callaghan and Ann Leslie.

The work at two sites in Prestonpans will help deliver over 40 affordable homes for Lar Housing Trust, which has a waiting list in the area.

The developments at Northfields and Jim Bush Drive will bring the total number of developments that the charity has in East Lothian to eight.

Cruden Buildinghas been appointed to deliver both developments having previously worked with Lar at both Cockenzie and in Glasgow.

The 26-home site at Northfields consists of three one-bed flats, 19 two-bed flats and four three bed houses.

As well as commercial units, Jim Bush Drive will deliver 16 two-bed flats including two accessible ground floor properties.

Lar chief executive Ann Leslie said: “I am really delighted to be starting work on these developments, which are an important and much needed addition to our portfolio. Although Lar is only six years old, we already have six fully occupied developments in East Lothian and a waiting list which could re-fill those homes thrice over.”

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “We are delighted to carry on the strong working relationship previously forged between the Cruden Group and Lar as we begin work on these exciting new developments in Prestonpans to deliver 42 high-quality homes with retail units.”

Local MSP Paul McLennan said: “I’ve been incredibly impressed by the quality of the developments Lar Housing Trust has delivered already in East Lothian. I’m delighted to be able to support their newest development in the county and look forward to seeing this important development opportunity increasing the range of affordable homes in Prestonpans at a time when East Lothian continues to grow.”

Both developments should be ready for tenants by spring 2023.

