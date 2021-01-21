Cruden wins Troon housing contract

It will start on site next month after being appointed by housing association Ayrshire Housing to build the 52 new affordable homes.

The homes will be designed for energy efficiency and will comprise two- and three-bedroomed semi-detached houses and two-bedroomed cottage flats for social rental. The new development will also include parking and a village green with outdoor play facilities.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “We are pleased to work with Ayrshire Housing to create this exciting development and bring much-needed energy efficient, quality and affordable new homes to Troon. As with all of our developments, we will boost the local economy by providing a range of community benefits, including valuable jobs and training opportunities.”

Jim Whiston, director of Ayrshire Housing, said: “The support of the Scottish government and South Ayrshire Council has made possible this much needed new development. ARPL Architects have designed the homes with long-term flexibility in mind and which set new standards for us in terms of energy efficiency. They have been assisted by engineers McColm Design and quantity surveyors MB Langmuir and Hay. We are also grateful for the support of house builder Lynch Homes who provided the serviced development site.”

