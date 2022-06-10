CSCS to get new chief exec

Graham Wren is retiring after 10 years running CSCS and 29 years with Balfour Beatty before that

Graham Wren had decades of frontline construction industry experience behind him – 29 years with Balfour Beatty and latterly managing director of Stent Foundations – before running CSCS.

By comparison, little is known about the new man, except that “has a proven track record in the skills and education arena” and has spent the past 20 years in areas related to skills and qualifications.

There is a Sean Kearns on LinkedIn that spent 10 months as interim chief executive of the Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards in 2019 and headed a careers guidance charity for young people in Kent between 2010 and 2016.

Graham Wren said: “After 10 happy, fruitful years at CSCS I have decided that the time is right to step down from my chief executive role. I would like to thank the CSCS board members and the executive team for their commitment and hard work during my time as chief executive. It is their collective vision and determination to qualify the workforce that is leading to improved standards and safety in UK construction.”

As well as his career with Balfour Beatty and its ground engineering division, Grahm Wren has also been chairman of the Federation of Piling Specialists (FPS), president of the National Specialists Contractors Council (NSCC) and sat on the Strategic Forum for Construction.

CSCS chair Carolyn Uphill said: “Graham’s contribution to the success of CSCS is unquestionable. Graham is an exemplary chief executive and leaves having firmly established CSCS as the leading skills certification brand within the UK construction industry. The CSCS board wholeheartedly wish Graham a happy and productive retirement.”

CSCS is a not-for-profit organisation owned by three employer and two trades union organisations representing the construction industry.

Carolyn Uphill added: “Of course, the corporate wheels must keep turning and I am pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Kearns as chief executive officer. Sean has a proven track record in the skills and education arena and his appointment will ensure a smooth transition of Graham’s responsibilities.”

Sean Kearn starts on 11th July 2022.

The incoming CSCS chief executive said: “I have spent the past 20 years of my career in areas related to skills and qualifications. I am passionate about the benefits improved standards and training will bring to the industry and am looking forward to progressing Graham’s work to ensure that CSCS continues to play a pivotal role in driving the industry towards a fully trained and qualified workforce.”

