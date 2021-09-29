CSIC adds to its board

Ainslie McLaughlin, Michaela Sullivan and Karyn Watt have joined the governance board to help drive innovation across Scotland’s built environment and support the sector’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

McLaughlin has extensive public sector experience, having delivered major infrastructure and transformation programmes. As the Scottish government’s director of procurement and property, he led the procurement reform programme which focused on innovation and sustainable economic growth. His work for Transport Scotland included projects such as the development of Glasgow’s motorway network, the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and the Queensferry Crossing.

Sullivan is currently the head of development at East Lothian Council, following a previous role in the housebuilding sector with UK-wide responsibility for land and planning at Cala Homes. Prior to that, she worked on urban regeneration and energy-related developments for Forth Ports and was previously assistant chief planner for Scotland, overseeing policy for the 2006 Planning Act.

Construction law specialist Watt brings more than 30 years’ experience to the board. She is the head of infrastructure at Anderson Strathern and is a Law Society of Scotland accredited specialist in her field. Watt is vice chair of Women in Property Scotland, playing an active role in supporting female professionals in the sector. She also heads up the international sector of the Construction Scotland Industry Leadership Group.

left to right: Ainslie McLaughlin, Karyn Watt and Michaela Sullivan

Andy Outram, chair of CSIC, said: “The construction sector is going through a crucial period of transformation, simultaneously navigating recovery from the pandemic and the drive to achieve net zero. Ainslie, Michaela and Karyn will bring a wealth of valuable expertise and experience to CSIC during this time of change, as we help to shape the future of the sector.

“CSIC has an important role to play in enabling the sustainable growth of Scotland’s built environment, supporting the industry to reach environmental goals, while encouraging innovation, digital adoption and focusing on new green skills. Collaboration and strong leadership are central to making the most of the opportunities and tackling some of the challenges we face. Our new board members bring valuable perspectives and a diverse range of knowledge and opinions to not only drive CSIC’s agenda for the future, but support the growth and development of the entire sector.”

