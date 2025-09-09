Curtins appoints environmental lead

Phil Thomas

Phil Thomas has joined Curtins to succeed Phil Winterburn, who launched Curtins’ environmental specialism more than 20 years ago and retired in July 2025.

Thomas brings experience from RPS (previously Rural Planning Services, latterly Tetra Tech following take over). There he led a ground condition team, delivering support to land transactions, planning, permitting and redevelopment across the UK. His portfolio includes Wembley Stadium, Heathrow Terminal 5 and the redevelopment of Ironbridge Power Station.

A specialist in land condition (SiLC), Thomas has a track record of tackling complex sites, resolving legacy contamination and navigating geotechnical challenges involving chemical, radiological and biological hazards.

“Curtins is ideally positioned to provide an agile and client focused approach to consultancy, which presents real opportunity for growth and success – that really excites me,” he said.

“Having come from a large PLC, I can see that Curtins is fundamentally different in a very positive way, and I look forward to continuing to deliver a first-rate geo-environmental service for our clients across the UK and Ireland.”

Curtins’ environmental portfolio spans both public and private sectors, with recent projects including North Manchester General Hospital, Bidder Street Data Centre, Swansea Arena, Hind Street Garden City Village in Birkenhead and Stansted Airport Northside.

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