Customer blamed for delivery driver’s death

Levi ‘Chunky’ Alleyne lost his life while delivering crushed concrete to a construction site in Reading on 16th November 2020.

He was killed after the crane arm of his lorry came into contact with an overhead power line. The 41-year-old died later from his injuries.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that BBM Contracts Limited, the principal contractor, ordered the delivery and chose the area where the crushed concrete would be delivered. It chose a spot directly below an 11kv powerline. BBM was aware of the presence of overhead powerlines but did not consider whether there was an alternative way of working that avoided them, nor did it put in place demarcations or warnings. An alternative delivery route was subsequently used following the incident.

BBM Contracts Limited, of Aldbourne Avenue, Reading, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. The company was fined £30,000 at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 20th June 2024.

HSE principal inspector Georgina Symons said: “This tragic incident led to the death of a father-of-four. This death might have been prevented if the contractor had correctly identified and managed the risks involved.

“The dangers associated with overhead power lines are well-known and a wealth of advice and guidance is freely available from HSE and other organisations.”

