CW Plant goes with JCB for rotating telehandlers

CW Plant has ordered 25 machines, making it JCB’s biggest order to date for its new 360° rotating telehandler line.

The order, fulfilled by dealer Greenshields JCB, includes the 21-metre 555-210R model and the 26-metre 555-260R.

CW Plant director Graham Pollard said: “Charles Wilson Engineers is committed to owning the best fleet of equipment in the industry. We chose JCB for the renowned product quality and service back up. The rotating telehandler market is a growing one and we want to be at the forefront of that by building the number one fleet in the UK.”

JCB global major accounts director Steve Fox said: “To secure such a significant contract with a leading player in the market, strengthens our longstanding partnership and is a fantastic endorsement of these new additions to our range.

“The sector is changing and with customers demanding even more versatile, higher reach machines with the capability of operating in confined spaces, it was a natural progression for JCB to add these rotating telehandler models to our world number one Loadall telescopic handler range.”

