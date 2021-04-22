Dams put under satellite surveillance

iDMS graphs displayed

The Canal & River Trust has signed an agreement for a subscription to the new iDMS tool, which combines the reservoir knowledge of consulting engineer Binnies with the artificial intelligence techniques of geospatial data analytics specialist Rezatec to monitor infrastructure.

The trust expects the system to improve both safety and efficiency.

iDMS identifies the basal rhythm of the dams by comparing historic satellite data with any movement of the dams, producing reports on any anomalous change that could indicate a problem. It also identifies additional possible failure indicators such as changes in vegetation moisture and vigour, which may indicate seepage.

The data will be used to provide a more detailed risk profile, to prioritise investment and to inform operational activity to improve reservoir safety.

“The Canal & River Trust welcomes innovative and promising technologies that enable us to proactively manage our assets,” said David Prisk, reservoir asset manager at the Canal & River Trust.

Rachel Pether, all reservoirs panel engineer at Binnies, added: “We will be reviewing the information collected with great interest as it will give the reservoir industry a much enhanced understanding of both routine dam movement and potentially anomalous movement, which may be the precursor of a dam safety incident.”

iDMS is part of Binnies’ its cloud-based ECO-X suite of digital products that enable integration of multiple data sets across various partners, including Rezatec.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk