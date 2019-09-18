Danish system for monitoring concrete hardening expands into North America

Concrete technology company Kryton International is now Sensohive’s largest shareholder and will also be the exclusive North American distributor of Sensohive’s Maturix technology. Maturix uses sensors to enable contractors and engineers to monitor concrete hardening from virtually any internet-connected device.

“Sensohive’s Maturix technology represents a significant leap forward in construction efficiency and productivity,” said Kryton’s president and CEO, Kari Yuers. “The ability to monitor concrete strength in real time from remote locations helps expedite faster construction schedules, optimising efficiencies, reducing costs and improving safety.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with a global brand like Kryton,” said Sensohive Technologies CEO Casper Harlev. “Kryton has a long history of success and a well-earned reputation for quality and trust in the global construction industry. We value their substantial experience in bringing innovative and valuable technologies to the concrete construction market.”

Maturix technology runs on the Sigfox 0G ‘internet of things’ network, which has a long range and low power demands, allowing Sensohive's sensor batteries to last for up to 10 years.

“It is through the association of major players such as Kryton, Sensohive and Sigfox, each an expert and disruptor in their field, that the real digital transformation will take place in the construction sector,” added Raouti Chehih, chief adoption officer at Sigfox. “We are extremely proud to see the winner of our Best Global Star award 2018 grow so quickly in the market.”

Kryton said that conventional single-use concrete sensors on the market today collect data through Bluetooth NFC transmitted to a phone or device or through a wireless gateway. This typically requires a person to visit the site and be near the sensor to take the reading and send updates.

Maturix uses thermocouples and reusable temperature sensors providing real-time connectivity and remote monitoring of concrete maturity and strength. Data is automatically collected every 10 minutes and transmitted wirelessly to the cloud with information available in various report formats.

Sensohive's wireless sensors have been used in numerous European construction projects including major projects built by Paschal, VolkerWessels, Heidelberg Cement, NCC, Skanska and Kruse Smith, among others.

“Paschal has been in the construction business for more than 50 years, and we have a strong focus to support and enable the digital transformation in our industry,” said Michael Stoevelbaek, CEO at Paschal-Werk G. Maier, located in Steinach, Germany. “We believe Maturix is the right way to digitalise and improve all processes around curing concrete. We have already seen significant changes and improvements with our customers and believe there is a lot more to gain in the future.”

