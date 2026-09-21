Ware waste transfer station complete

Councillor Paul Zukowskyj, executive member for environment, transport and growth at Hertfordshire County Council, said: "The opening of the Eastern Transfer Station is a critical step forward for efficient waste management in Hertfordshire. Hertfordshire County Council continues to invest in the essential infrastructure that supports residents every day.

"This modern facility will help ensure we can continue delivering efficient waste management services across the county. It will assist in reducing the environmental impacts of managing waste while helping us prepare for future demand. The project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through partnership working, and I would like to thank everyone involved in its successful delivery."

A main transfer building and a second, smaller building have been constructed on the 1.4-hectare site, along with new office space, a weighbridge and gatehouse area for monitoring incoming and outgoing vehicles, an odour and dust suppression system, fire water retention tanks and a pumping station for the sprinkler systems and water cannons.

Delivered under the Perfect Circle partnership, Pick Everard was appointed by Hertfordshire County Council via the SCAPE BECS framework to provide project management, quantity surveying, and NEC supervisor services as well as acting as principal designer (CDM). The firm has worked closely with main contractor Balfour Beatty to deliver the project.

Matthew Griffiths, senior project manager at Pick Everard, said: “The eastern waste transfer station will support the council’s aim to cut the number of waste journeys across the county, reduce carbon emissions and improve how waste is managed day-to-day. Working alongside Hertfordshire County Council and Balfour Beatty throughout has been key to getting this right and delivering an efficient facility that we are proud to officially hand over.”

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