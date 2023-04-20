Data gatherers differ in their diagnoses

Planning applications were dramatically down in the first quarter of 2023, or maybe up, depending on which service you subscribe to

The headline from Barbour ABI’s latest research is that the first quarter of 2023 was difficult for the UK construction industry, but picked up in March. Glenigan says it was consistently weak across the first quarter, with project starts down 46% against Q1 2022.

Looking ahead, Barbour ABI says that planning applications are at their lowest level since May 2020, when the country was in the first covid lockdown.

Glenigan, on the other hand, says that detailed planning approvals grew 41% during the three months to March, standing 29% up against the previous year.

You pays your money and you takes your choice, as Mark Twain said. Or maybe you don’t.

