Dawson Wam gets its fifth TM22

Operator Davy Wright in the new ABI TM22 at Dawson Wam’s Flitwick yard in Bedfordshire

The rig is being readied for its first job, a major road improvement project in northeast England.

“This is our fifth ABI TM22 and is packed full of the very latest technology such as ABI’s quick docking system and efficiency drive systems,” Dawson Wam posted on social media.

This machine is powered by a 470kW Stage V engine and operates a 36VV vibro hammer, which is at least 30% more powerful than others on the market, the contractor said.

It comes with a double auger drive system giving it efficient cased continuous flight auger (CFA) capacity.

The TM22 machine has a transport weight of 77.5 tonnes and operating weight with standard vibrator of 83 tonnes.

Images from Dawson Wam's LinkedIn feed

